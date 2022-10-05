Smith has an injured left elbow, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Smith recorded three strikeouts over 1.2 innings during Wednesday's victory over Milwaukee before being pulled in the seventh inning. The specifics of the injury will be revealed when he gets imaging done Thursday. Luckily for Smith, he will have an entire offseason to heal before the D-backs need him again.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Fires 2.2 scoreless innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Reinstated from 15-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Undergoes surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Diagnosed with fractured hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Picks up win•