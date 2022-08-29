Smith (finger) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Smith underwent surgery to address a fractured pinkie finger in his non-throwing hand in early August, but he began a rehab assignment last week and will rejoin Arizona's bullpen after missing just under a month. The southpaw made two appearances during his rehab assignment and posted a 1.80 ERA and 0.60 WHIP in five innings.

More News