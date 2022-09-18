Smith allowed one hit and struck out one over 2.2 innings in Saturday's 2-0 loss to San Diego.

Smith has been effective in a long-relief role since coming off the injured list in late August. The lefty's pitched to a 2.63 ERA over 13.2 innings, spanning eight outings. Smith hung around the fringes of the starting rotation since being acquired from the Marlins in 2020, but he's been forced to settle -- or pitched himself -- into a relief role. Thirty-eight of 39 outings this season have come out of the bullpen, and the organization promoted a pair of promising starters to join Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Zach Davies and Madison Bumgarner. Smith is still arbitration eligible, so his role is expected to remain the same next season.