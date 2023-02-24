Smith (elbow) is being stretched out as a starter in Pirates camp, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Smith was used almost exclusively in relief for the Diamondbacks last season, but the Pirates will attempt to build him back up initially. Realistically, though, if Smith is going to make the Opening Day roster it will almost surely be as a reliever. The left-hander's 2022 season ended with a partial UCL tear in his elbow, but he's now fully recovered.