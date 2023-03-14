Smith was reassigned Tuesday to minor-league camp by the Pirates.
Smith was signed to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training by the Pirates, but his bid to make the big-league club comes up unsuccessful. The left-hander is being built up as a starter, and could be a part of the rotation for Triple-A Indianapolis.
