The Diamondbacks reassigned Puello to their minor-league camp Sunday.

Though he made 17 appearances with the Angels and Rays in 2017, Puello wasn't in the mix for a reserve gig this spring in a comparatively deeper Diamondbacks outfield. Puello will likely serve in a depth role at Triple-A Reno this season.

