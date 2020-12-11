Puello has signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The outfielder played in five games for the Red Sox in 2020 before being outrighted and electing free agency in late October. The 29-year old will now return to the organization on a minor-league deal and look to compete for a roster spot come spring training.
More News
-
Cesar Puello: Refuses outright assignment•
-
Red Sox's Cesar Puello: Added to major-league roster•
-
Red Sox's Cesar Puello: Part of summer camp•
-
Red Sox's Cesar Puello: Making spring debut•
-
Red Sox's Cesar Puello: Delayed by visa issues•
-
Red Sox's Cesar Puello: Joins Boston as non-roster invitee•