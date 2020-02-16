Red Sox's Cesar Puello: Delayed by visa issues
Puello will be late arriving to spring training due to visa issues, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Puello officially signed with the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee last week, but he apparently has yet to secure a visa. It's unclear when the 28-year-old is expected to arrive, but every lost day in camp could prove significant as he attempts to secure a roster spot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball 2020 sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...