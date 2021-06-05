Puello signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Puello has spent the majority of his professional career in the Mets' system, playing for various affiliates from 2008 through 2015. The 30-year-old has appeared in 66 major-league games split across four organizations, none of which were the Mets. He owns a career .246/.354/.347 slash line at the highest level.
