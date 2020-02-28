Red Sox's Cesar Puello: Making spring debut
Puello will make his spring debut Friday, according to MLB.com.
Puello missed the start of camp while finalizing a visa, but that has been cleared up and he is ready to compete for a reserve outfield spot. Puello will man right field and hit ninth in Friday's batting order.
