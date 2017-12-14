Diamondbacks' Cesar Puello: Signs with D-backs
The D-backs signed Puello to a minor-league deal Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
He'll likely begin 2018 at Triple-A Reno, but Puello could make a push for a bench role in Arizona with a strong spring. In 1,039 career plate appearances at Triple-A, he's hit .289/.379/.447 line while showing a useful combination of power and speed. At the very least, Puello is an interesting name to file away for the reserve rounds of deep NL-only leagues.
