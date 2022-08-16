De Los Santos has hit .329/.345/.565 with five homers and a steal in 20 games since being promoted to High-A Hillsboro.

Those are impressive numbers, but they come with two major asterisks: a .418 BABIP and a 2:25 BB:K. However, he's also a 19-year-old in a league where he's 3.5 years younger than the average player, so the fact that he's been able to put up gaudy numbers early on in High-A despite facing more advanced pitching has to weigh in his favor. He won't be rushed to the big leagues and he may not stick at third base, where he's been an absolute butcher this season (15 errors), but there are precious few minor leaguers who can match his power.