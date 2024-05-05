De Los Santos was named the Texas League Player of the Month for April after leading the circuit with 32 hits, seven home runs and 58 total bases for Double-Amarillo, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

De Los Santos spent the spring with the Guardians, who selected him in the Rule 5 draft, but he did not make Cleveland's roster. The 20-year-old native of the Dominican Republic picked up at Amarillo where he left off in 2023. De Los Santos was added to the development list in 2023 following a rough start, but he crushed Double-A pitching in the second half of the season, posting a .322/.340/.596 line after July 14. The power-hitting prospect made strides at the plate while with the Guardians, developing a more "major league approach," according to Amarillo manager Tim Bogar, who feels the experience in a major-league spring training camp was helpful. To become a well-rounded prospect, De Los Santos needs to work on his defense. He played both third and first base since being signed as a 16-year-old, but the organization plans to limit him to first base only going forward.