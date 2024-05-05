Share Video

De Los Santos was named the Texas League Player of the Month for April after leading the circuit with 32 hits, seven home runs and 58 total bases for Double-Amarillo, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

De Los Santos spent the spring with the Guardians, who selected him in the Rule 5 draft, but he did not make Cleveland's roster. The 20-year-old native of the Dominican Republic picked up at Amarillo where he left off in 2023. De Los Santos was added to the development list in 2023 following a rough start, but he crushed Double-A pitching in the second half of the season, posting a .322/.340/.596 line after July 14. The power-hitting prospect made strides at the plate while with the Guardians, developing a more "major league approach," according to Amarillo manager Tim Bogar, who feels the experience in a major-league spring training camp was helpful. To become a well-rounded prospect, De Los Santos needs to work on his defense. He played both third and first base since being signed as a 16-year-old, but the organization plans to limit him to first base only going forward.

