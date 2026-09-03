The Marlins recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

De Los Santos has had a few cups of coffee in the majors this season, going 3-for-9 with a double while appearing in four games with the Marlins. He could be in for a longer stay with the big club this time around after slashing .286/.359/.700 with nine homers, 18 RBI and 14 runs in 21 games at Triple-A since the beginning of August, though he is still likely to be limited to a bench role. Leo Jimenez was DFA'd in a corresponding move.