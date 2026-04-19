The Marlins optioned De Los Santos to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.

With Kyle Stowers (hamstring) completing his rehab assignment and returning from the injured list Sunday, De Los Santos wouldn't have been in line for many opportunities had he stuck around with Miami, so Miami will send the 22-year-old back to Triple-A in order for him to get regular playing time. Over his two abbreviated stints in the majors this season, De Los Santos has gone 2-for-7 with a double and a 0:3 BB:K.