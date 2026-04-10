Marlins' Deyvison De Los Santos: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins recalled De Los Santos from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.
This was the expected move after Grffin Conine suffered a torn left hamstring Thursday, necessitating a move to the 10-day injured list. De Los Santos made his major-league debut earlier this season, appearing in one game, and went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double.
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