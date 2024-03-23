De Los Santos cleared waivers Saturday and was returned to the Diamondbacks, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

De Los Santos was selected by the Guardians during the Rule 5 Draft in December, but he wasn't able to make the team's 26-man Opening Day roster. He'll now return to the Diamondbacks organization, losing his 40-man roster spot in the process. The 20-year-old infielder spent all of last season at Double-A Amarillo, slashing .254/.297/.431 across 481 plate appearances, but he could receive a bump to Triple-A Reno to begin 2024. The Guardians also experimented with giving De Los Santos reps in the corner outfield positions, but it's unclear whether that experiment will continue as he returns to Arizona.