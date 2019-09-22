Leyba went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over San Diego.

Leyba started at second base, his second start since being called up for September. With Ketel Marte (back) shut down for the remainder of the season, there could be an opportunity for the switch-hitting infielder when the Diamondbacks want to give Wilmer Flores a break.