Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Starts at second base
Leyba went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over San Diego.
Leyba started at second base, his second start since being called up for September. With Ketel Marte (back) shut down for the remainder of the season, there could be an opportunity for the switch-hitting infielder when the Diamondbacks want to give Wilmer Flores a break.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Summoned to majors•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Returns from minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Sent back to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Called up by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Domingo Leyba: Sent to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...