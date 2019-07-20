Diamondbacks' Greg Holland: Collects 16th save

Holland earned the save against the Brewers on Friday after tossing a perfect inning with one strikeout.

Holland came into the ninth inning to protect a 10-7 lead and retired the side with ease, striking out Lorenzo Cain and forcing both Christian Yelich and Yasmani Grandal to groundout. The 33-year-old is now 4-for-4 in his last save attempts for the Diamondbacks. Over 34 appearances, Holland has recorded 16 saves with a 3.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB.