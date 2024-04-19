Share Video

The Diamondbacks designated Peterson for assignment Friday.

Peterson was unable to make the most of his opportunities after shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (knee) was placed on the 10-day IL on April 7. Peterson hasn't recorded a hit since April 5, and he has reached base just four times over 26 plate appearances this season. In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks recalled Pavin Smith from Triple-A Reno.

