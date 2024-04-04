Peterson could be needed to fill-in at shortstop if Geraldo Perdomo's knee injury prevents him from playing Friday. Peterson went 0-for-2 after entering Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Yankees as a pinch hitter and second baseman.

Perdomo was injured while rounding first base and removed from the game in the 10th inning. He'll get some time to heal with a day off Thursday before a weekend series in Atlanta. If the injury lingers, the lefty-hitting Peterson and righty Blaze Alexander are poised to start, likely depending on the handedness of the opposing starter. Right-hander Spencer Strider is scheduled to throw for Atlanta on Friday.