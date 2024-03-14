Peterson has started at shortstop in spring games Tuesday and Wednesday while Geraldo Perdomo (lower body) was rested.
Perdomo tweaked his lower half while sliding in Monday's game and has not played since. The Diamondbacks are giving him time off until the weekend. Peterson is among several players in camp capable of playing shortstop, including Elvis Andrus, Kevin Newman and Emmanuel Rivera.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Back in action Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Battling wrist injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Added back to roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Absent from NLCS roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Added to NL Wild Card Series roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Left off roster for Round 1•