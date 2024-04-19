Peterson started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Giants.

Peterson, who extended a hitless run to 18 at-bats, made just his fourth start of the season. The lack of opportunities may explain his .045 batting average. At the time of shortstop Geraldo Perdomo's knee injury earlier this month, the lefty-hitting Peterson was in position to fill a strong side of a platoon but that never materialized. Both Kevin Newman and Blaze Alexander continue to get work against right-handers.