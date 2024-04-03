Peterson entered Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Yankees as a pinch hitter and walked.
It was the second overall appearance for Peterson and first time at the plate. He pinch hit for rookie Blaze Alexander, who started at DH, in the eighth inning and finished the game at second base. Peterson's versatility will keep him around, and he could provide value in the steals category, but he'd need regular opportunities to do that.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Gets starts at shortstop•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Back in action Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Battling wrist injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Added back to roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Absent from NLCS roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Added to NL Wild Card Series roster•