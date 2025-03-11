Peterson recently accepted a position with the Brewers organization in a special advisory role, signaling the end of his playing career, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 34-year-old utility player had been a free agent since being released by the Diamondbacks last April. Peterson logged 2,779 plate appearances over parts of 11 seasons in the big leagues, slashing .226/.317/.335 with 42 home runs, 276 runs, 245 RBI and 77 stolen bases across stops with San Diego, Atlanta, Baltimore, the Yankees, Milwaukee, Oakland and Arizona.