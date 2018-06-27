Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Bat heating up
Lamb went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, two runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.
Lamb plated the first run of the game with his third-inning double and came around to score when David Peralta followed with his own two-bagger. The third baseman has submitted two-hit performances in three of his last four contests and has recorded at least one hit in six consecutive games, but his contributions are still a little lacking in the power department. With only 11 extra-base hits across 156 plate appearances this season, Lamb has produced a .170 ISO, well below the .260 and .239 marks he posted in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Back-to-back two-hit outings•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Reaches base four times in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Homers again•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Hits clutch three-run homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...