Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb: Bat heating up

Lamb went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, two runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Marlins.

Lamb plated the first run of the game with his third-inning double and came around to score when David Peralta followed with his own two-bagger. The third baseman has submitted two-hit performances in three of his last four contests and has recorded at least one hit in six consecutive games, but his contributions are still a little lacking in the power department. With only 11 extra-base hits across 156 plate appearances this season, Lamb has produced a .170 ISO, well below the .260 and .239 marks he posted in 2016 and 2017, respectively.