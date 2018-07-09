Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Takes loss in rare pitching appearance
Mathis was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Padres in 16 innings after surrendering the go-ahead run in the top of the frame. He started the contest at catcher and finished the day 2-for-6 with a pair of doubles, a walk and an RBI.
After catching the first 15 innings of the series finale, Mathis moved to the mound for his first pitching appearance since 2012 and the third overall of his career with no other options available in the Arizona bullpen. While he retired three of four hitters and even notched a strikeout, the solo blast he surrendered to Wil Myers held up as the difference in the one-run loss. With Alex Avila back from the disabled list, the Diamondbacks now have three catchers on the active roster, which is expected to limit Mathis to around one or two starts behind the plate per week going forward.
