Mathis could make the Phillies' roster if J.T. Realmuto (thumb) is forced to miss extended regular season action, Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies are hopeful that Realmuto will not miss many -- if any -- regular season games, though his exact timeline remains unclear. His absence would likely leave Andrew Knapp as the starter, but would give Mathis the chance to earn a roster spot as the primary backup. Mathis signed a minor-league deal with the club on Feb. 16 and is a career .194/.253/.300 hitter.