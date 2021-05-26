Lucas signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on May 13 and was assigned to Triple-A Reno last week.

The 30-year-old right-hander will add some depth to an Arizona pitching staff that has been hit hard by injuries over the first two months of the season. While he'll need to perform well at Reno to earn a call-up to the big club, Lucas does have prior experience in the majors. He appeared in 22 games in the big leagues across stints with the Cardinals, Athletics and Orioles from 2017 through 2019, producing a 5.54 ERA over 37.1 career innings.