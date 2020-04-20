Josh Lucas: Heads to Atlantic League
Lucas signed a contract with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League.
He spent most of 2019 in the Orioles' system, missing time with a shoulder injury while getting designated for assignment multiple times during the season. The 29-year-old righty has a 5.54 ERA in 37.1 MLB innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Preview: Bounce back
Should you pay up for one of the top save guys from 2019? Here's why it's not the best idea...
-
Shortstop Preview: Plenty of pop
Old school Fantasy managers can still remember scarcity at shortstop, but those days are long...
-
Third Base Preview: Super deep
Third base has something for everyone in Fantasy, and the talent is so deep you can go elite...
-
Second Base Preview: Thin on top
Second base features lots of interesting options but lacks the kind of elite talents who gets...
-
Each team's most pivotal player
Whose 2020 status has the most riding on it? Scott White highlights some of the ones he's most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...