Lucas was ourighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Lucas was designated for assignment Saturday, and after passing through the waiver wire, he'll report to Triple-A. The right-hander has posted a 5.74 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 15.2 innings this season in the big leagues.

