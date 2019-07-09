Orioles' Josh Lucas: Sent outright to Triple-A
Lucas was ourighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Lucas was designated for assignment Saturday, and after passing through the waiver wire, he'll report to Triple-A. The right-hander has posted a 5.74 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 15.2 innings this season in the big leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...
-
Second-half sleepers
Looking for some surprise stars for the second half? Chris Towers gives eight of his favorite...
-
Category fixes for second half
Heath Cummings helps you catch up in Roto, no matter what category you need.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...