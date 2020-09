Calhoun went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a second run scored in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Angels.

Calhoun is feasting on Angels pitching during the series, going 5-for-10 with three home runs, seven RBI and five runs scored over the first two games. The right-fielder, with 20 extra-base hits among his 34 base knocks this season, has career highs in slugging (.494) and OPS (.829).