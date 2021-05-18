Weaver (shoulder) was placed on the injured list Tuesday.

Weaver hoped to not miss a turn in the rotation after exiting his Sunday start with shoulder discomfort, but the Diamondbacks evidently had other ideas. His optimism suggests he isn't in for a long absence, though the team has yet to provide a timeline for his return. Corbin Martin was recalled in a corresponding move and will start Tuesday against the Dodgers.

More News