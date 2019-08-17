Ahmed went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-9 loss to the Giants.

Ahmed cranked his fourth homer in the last six games and has driven in 11 runs during that stretch. He's slugged 15 homers over 121 games, one fewer than he hit in 153 games in 2018. Over the first few months of the season, Ahmed provided a respectable batting average but little of the pop he showed last season. Since the middle of June, however, he's started tapping into that power without sacrificing average. The 29-year-old shortstop is batting .283/.349/.533 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI over the last 53 games.