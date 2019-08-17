Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Swats another homer
Ahmed went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-9 loss to the Giants.
Ahmed cranked his fourth homer in the last six games and has driven in 11 runs during that stretch. He's slugged 15 homers over 121 games, one fewer than he hit in 153 games in 2018. Over the first few months of the season, Ahmed provided a respectable batting average but little of the pop he showed last season. Since the middle of June, however, he's started tapping into that power without sacrificing average. The 29-year-old shortstop is batting .283/.349/.533 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI over the last 53 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...