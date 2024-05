The Giants placed Ahmed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left wrist sprain.

Ahmed appeared to have sustained the injury on an awkward swing during his at-bat in the third inning in Thursday's game against Atlanta. Tyler Fitzgerald pinch hit for Ahmed in the fourth inning. Casey Schmitt, who was called up from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move, is starting at shortstop and batting seventh for Friday's game against the Reds, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.