Ahmed (wrist) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ahmed landed on the injured list after spraining his left wrist against Atlanta on May 9. Prior to the injury, he was slashing .236/.274/.291 with 11 RBI. It's unclear how many rehab outings Ahmed will have, but a return to the big club would be timely after Marco Luciano was placed on the 10-day IL on Friday due to a right hamstring strain.