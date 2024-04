Sewald (oblique) will throw a second bullpen session Tuesday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Sewald threw 18 pitches in his bullpen session Saturday, which was his first since being placed on the 15-day IL with a Grade 2 left oblique strain. Tuesday's session should give the Diamondbacks a clearer picture on Sewald's progress and whether the right-hander is ready for a rehab assignment.