Sewald (oblique) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Sewald's last bullpen session, which was scheduled for Sunday, was put on hold after he experienced soreness following an appearance for Triple-A Reno. However, it's positive news that he's been cleared to toss a side session later in the week. The team will likely determine Sewald's next steps after his upcoming bullpen.