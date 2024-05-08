Sewald allowed a run on one hit and struck out one over one inning in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Reds.

Sewald made his season debut Tuesday in a non-save situation -- a low-key introduction after spending the first six-plus weeks on the injured list due to an oblique injury. He allowed a home run to Tyler Stephenson while mopping up in the ninth inning. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that Sewald would reclaim the closer's role from Kevin Ginkel.