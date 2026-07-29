Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Blows save Tuesday

Sewald was tagged with a blown save Tuesday against the Pirates after allowing three runs on three hits, including two home runs, over one-third of an inning.

Sewald entered the bottom of the ninth inning holding a three-run lead, but he allowed a two-run shot to Brandon Lowe and a solo homer to Bryan Reynolds before getting an out. The Diamondbacks would end up getting the win in 12 innings, but this is not what the Diamondbacks need from their closer in tight games given their situation in the NL wild card race. Sewald has blown two of his last three save chances and owns an inflated 8.22 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP across nine appearances (7.2 innings) in July, so he's clearly trending in the wrong direction of late.