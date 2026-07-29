Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Dropped from closer's role

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Pirates that Sewald has been removed from the closer's role for the time being and will be used in lower-leverage situations, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

After recording just one out and yielding three earned runs en route to blowing his second save in his last three chances during Tuesday's 8-7 win in 12 innings, Sewald was passed over for the save chance Wednesday. Brandyn Garcia got the call in the ninth inning and retired three of the four batters he faced to earn his second save of the season, though Lovullo declined to name him the team's closer moving forward. Instead, Lovullo indicated that he plans to play matchups for any save chances that emerge in the short term with Garcia, Juan Morillo, Jonathan Loaisiga and Kevin Ginkel all potentially factoring into the late-inning picture. Sewald could eventually join that group, but he'll first have to pitch effectively in less pressure-packed situations after he had yielded at least one run in seven of his last 13 appearances.