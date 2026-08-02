Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Falters in low-leverage spot

Sewald allowed five runs on five hits and failed to retire a batter in Saturday's 12-8 win over the Guardians.

Sewald made his first appearance since being dropped from the closer's role earlier in the week, and it didn't go well. It appeared that manager Torey Lovullo was giving the demoted closer an opportunity to build confidece -- Arizona was leading 10-2 when Sewald entered the begin the eighth inning -- but he allowed five straight hits and was on the hook for three runners on base when he was removed from the game.