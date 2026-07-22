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Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Takes second blown save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sewald allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two without walking a batter over one inning to take a blown save versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

Sewald served up a two-run home run to Jacob Wilson in the ninth inning, squandering the Diamondbacks' lead. They went on to win in the 10th. Given his recent form, it was only a matter of time before Sewald took a blown save -- he's been scored upon in seven of his last 11 outings, giving up 11 runs over 10 innings in that span. For the season, he's 23-for-25 in save conversions while posting a 4.95 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB across 36.1 innings. Sewald's not in danger of losing the closer job yet, but his performance over the last month isn't inspiring confidence.

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