Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: DFA'd by Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks designated Sewald for assignment Monday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

In his first 29 appearances this season, Sewald logged a 3.08 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB over 26.1 innings, converting 17-of-18 save opportunities. Since then, he's posted a 12.79 ERA and 1.89 WHIP and has served up eight home runs in 12.2 frames during that span. The rough stretch resulted in Sewald being demoted from the closer role in late July, and now he's off the roster altogether. He's making only $1.5 million this season, so it's not out of the question Sewald gets claimed off waivers by a team that thinks he might be able to right the ship.