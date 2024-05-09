Sewald did not enter Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo used Kevin Ginkel to close out what was a 4-2 lead to begin the bottom of the ninth inning, but he ran into trouble, allowing a walk and two singles. Lovullo turned to Joe Mantiply to close out the game. Presumably, the manager didn't want to push Sewald so soon after missing a month-and-a-half with an oblique injury; he threw 15 pitches Tuesday in his first game off the injured list.