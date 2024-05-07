The Diamondbacks reinstated Sewald (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
The 33-year-old right-hander has been sidelined by an oblique strain but is ready to rejoin the team following three rehab appearances. Now that he's healthy, Sewald should reclaim the closer role from Kevin Ginkel, who tallied five saves with a 2.57 ERA in 14 appearances.
