Sewald wasn't available to pitch Wednesday, when Joe Mantiply picked up the save in a 4-3 win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Fresh off a six-week stay on the injured list due to an oblique injury, Sewald returned Tuesday and threw 15 pitches in his season debut in a non-save situation. He was then bypassed for a save opportunity Wednesday, as manager Torey Lovullo stuck with Kevin Ginkel, then Mantiply after Ginkel allowed a walk and two singles. Lovullo is bringing Sewald back at a measured pace.