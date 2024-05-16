Sewald worked a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Reds.

The right-hander needed only eight pitches (four strikes) to get the job done. Sewald has been his usual effective self since making his season debut May 7, giving up just one run with a 4:1 K:BB in his first four innings, and he has a firm hold on the closer role for Arizona.