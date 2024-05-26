Sewald earned the save in a win over the Marlins on Saturday, striking out one over a perfect ninth inning.

Sewald had no issues running through the bottom of Miami's lineup to secure the save, needing just nine pitches to get the job done. The right-handed reliever remains perfect on the season in save opportunities and hasn't allowed a run since his first relief appearance back on May 7 (spanning six appearances). Sewald has also recorded at least one strikeout in three straight outings.