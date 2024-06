Sewald walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Sewald has three saves over four outings in June and is up to seven saves in as many chances this season. The closer has maintained excellent ratios as well with a 0.87 ERA, 0.48 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB over 10.1 innings. While the Diamondbacks have underwhelmed to limit Sewald's save chances, he's been nearly untouchable when called upon.